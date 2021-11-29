Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.06% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

