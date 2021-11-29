Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 25,772 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $19.75 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

