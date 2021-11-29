Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,942 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

