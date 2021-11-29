Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

EFV opened at $49.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

