Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,384,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

