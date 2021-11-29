Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $61.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

