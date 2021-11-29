Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.