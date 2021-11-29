Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.