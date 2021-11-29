Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TRHC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,644 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

