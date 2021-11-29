Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 2914691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.