Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.76. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,033 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $847.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.