TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,574. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TCG BDC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.