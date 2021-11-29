Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Howard Coleman Buys 26,147 Shares

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) insider Howard Coleman acquired 26,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$15,034.53 ($10,738.95).

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Howard Coleman 56,144 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Howard Coleman acquired 950,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$560,500.00 ($400,357.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

