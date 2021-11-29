Tecan Group’s (TCHBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tecan Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TCHBF opened at $627.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.03 and its 200 day moving average is $556.63. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $392.00 and a 12-month high of $645.00.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

