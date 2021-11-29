Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $30.77

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $32.94. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 772 shares.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

