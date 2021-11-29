Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

TMSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 15th.

TMSNY opened at $134.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. Temenos has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

