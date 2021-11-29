Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TEZNY stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

