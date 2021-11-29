Ternoa Reaches One Day Volume of $580,605.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ternoa has a market cap of $30.86 million and $580,605.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,199,320 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

