Terracoin Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $474,329.64 and approximately $596.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,288.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.16 or 0.01000486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00263560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

