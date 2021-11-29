The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Coca-Cola worth $2,611,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

