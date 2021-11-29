The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Neutral

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

