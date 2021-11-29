The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $39.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.83 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

