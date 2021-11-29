The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 701.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.