The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $20.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.56 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $360.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

