The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,792. The company has a market cap of $358.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

