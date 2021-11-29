The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 121,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $149.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.