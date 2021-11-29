Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. 349,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $574.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

