Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.51

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$156.51 and last traded at C$156.42, with a volume of 182575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$154.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$76.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.77.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

