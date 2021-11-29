Thorstarter Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $29.00 million and approximately $637,575.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.54 or 0.07526651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.60 or 0.99858512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

