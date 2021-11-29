Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $155,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.