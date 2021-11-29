Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $105.72 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,454 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $105,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 914.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,843,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

