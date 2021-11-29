Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $130 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Timken were worth $130,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Timken by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Timken by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 12.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

