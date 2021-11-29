Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $168.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 65.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,861.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,716.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.