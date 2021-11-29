Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $190.25 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,781 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $190,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,166,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after buying an additional 250,198 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $88.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

