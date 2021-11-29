Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 155,147 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,147 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.97% of Howmet Aerospace worth $143,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

