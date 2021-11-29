Tiaa Fsb Has $562,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American International Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.05 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

