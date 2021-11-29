Tiaa Fsb Sells 705 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 70,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

