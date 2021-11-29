TigerCash One Day Volume Reaches $3.99 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $635,579.59 and approximately $3.99 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.71 or 0.00915515 BTC.
TigerCash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
TigerCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
