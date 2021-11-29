Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

TLYS opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

