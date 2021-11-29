Timothy Jackson Close Acquires 1,100 Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

AFN opened at C$33.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.54 million and a P/E ratio of 54.99. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.63.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

