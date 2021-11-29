Tokenomy (TEN) One Day Volume Tops $26,590.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $26,590.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

