TokenPay Price Down 5.3% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $71,620.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.79 or 0.99333933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00039610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.96 or 0.00628789 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003232 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.