Tony Scavuzzo Sells 140,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,523. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

