Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

