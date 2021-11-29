Traders Buy High Volume of Conduent Call Options (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,645% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.
CNDT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 146,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
