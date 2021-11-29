Traders Buy High Volume of Conduent Call Options (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,645% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.

CNDT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 146,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conduent by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Conduent by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

