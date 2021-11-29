Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.69

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 16419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,513,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

