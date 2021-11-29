Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $19.50 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 1.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $714.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $337.83 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $701.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

