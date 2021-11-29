Transform Wealth LLC Buys 650 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $145.75 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

