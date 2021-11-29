Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $243.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

