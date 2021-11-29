Transform Wealth LLC Sells 146 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

